Rob Gronkowski compares Camille Kostek’s new look to Pamela Anderson

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are the ‘It’ couple in the NFL. The two have been together for over a decade, but their romance always feels like a fresh romance. Recently, when the swimsuit model was getting ready to attend an event, Gronk compared her to Pamela Anderson, one of the important icons of the ’90s.

Kostek was seen getting his hair styled by his stylist. She decided to post the end result, which was an up-do with the hair left in the front. Her outfit was a pastel pink dress with magenta flowers printed on it.

While she was recording the video, she pointed the camera at Gronk, who said:

“Hey, Pam.”

Rob alleged that his girlfriend looks like the ‘Baywatch’ actress. Then, she laughed softly at his comparison and proceeded to pose for the rest of the video and selfie.

Camille Kostek has been busy this week, as she recently walked the Jovani runway for New York Fashion Week in September. 8. Kostek dazzled in a sparkly light blue dress with feather detailing on the sleeves and bottom of the pants.

A few days after the show, she shared her amazing look on Instagram. In her post, she included a photo in front of a clothes rack, a mirror selfie, and a photo in a red pantsuit on the red carpet. Kostek also gave a glimpse of his preparation and shared some more selfies.

Camille Kostek recently attended a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Event

Kostek is a well-known name in the world of swimsuit modeling. She has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue six times. No other model has graced the cover so many times, making her an SI veteran. Recently, the 31-year-old attended lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret’s fashion event.

She uploaded a get-ready-with-me style video on her TikTok account.

Kostek is a multi-talented individual, apart from modeling, she is an actress who has starred in films like Classmates. She is also the host of NBC’s Dancing with Myself. Fans on the internet love to see his work and support him through his many interesting projects.



