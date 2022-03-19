Rob Gronkowski on which team he will play for in the 2022 NFL

Rob Gronkowski was in a barbershop in Tampa Bay and when asked about the team he will play for in the 2022 NFL, he replied: ‘I’ll let Tom Brady freak out a little bit.’

fans of Tampa Bay Buccaneers they barely blinked a couple of times and from one moment to another they ran out of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the 2022 NFL season, but since anything can happen in the league, now they are about to have one of the most fearsome duos again.

When Gronkowski came out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers in the 2020 season, the doubts began to come with the performance in the first games. Did he come because he was friends with Brady? Rob took rhythm and confidence little by little to end up being a fundamental piece with two touchdowns in obtaining the title in the 2021 Super Bowl.

the plans of Rob Gronkowski to decide if he would continue for one more season in the NFL was to take time during the offseason, but the announcement that Tom Brady came out of short retirement and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put pressure on Gronk.

Everything indicates that Gronkowski will join Brady to play one more season with the Buccaneers. However, Rob, true to form, he joked and left in suspense that he will return to the Tampa Bay team in the 2022 NFL season on the eve of playing with TB12 and breaking the record of being the duo with the most touchdowns in history. They are 22 touchdown passes away.

“It’s a very good opportunity. I’ll let (Tom Brady) freak out a little bit. A couple of months without me and then, you know. He did it to me for a couple of months”, Rob Gronkowski responded to people he met at a Tampa Bay barbershop about the possibility of returning to the Buccaneers.