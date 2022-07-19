Rob & Jack Lahana, the project of two producers that brings together Natalie Portman, Phoenix and León Larregui

Behind those songs, bands and singers that we love, there are always plenty of musicians, producers and engineers helping those ideas become hits. However, they almost always go unnoticed until those super talented artists decide to create other projects to have the spotlight on, just like what is happening right now with Rob & Jack Lahana.

These names probably don’t ring a bell. but we are talking about two true musical geniuses. On the one hand, one has been in charge of creating soundtracks for films that have won awards and collaborating with great artists, while the other has become one of the most influential engineers and producers in Latin America. But now and after 20 years as friends and collaborators, came together to gather León Larregui, Natalie Portman and Phoenix in one place… yes, you read correctly. Here we talk about this group.

Let’s start by introducing Rob

Rob & Jack Lahana is a duo made up of two spectacular producers and musicians. Starting by robin coudert, musician, author, singer, songwriter and producer who was born on May 15, 1976 in Caen, France. He began learning music by playing classical trumpet at the age of eight, and continued his instruction on the synthesizer and piano. With these last instruments he composed his first songs at the age of 10, although his path has been extremely varied.

In his teens, Rob was part of two bands, one heavy metal and one funk. By 1996 he was accepted into the Beaux-Arts school in Paris, where he got into the studio of the painter Vladimir Velickovic. Nevertheless, Everything changed for him when the Source record label discovered him thanks to the help of his friends, none other than Phoenix. (with whom he has played in the studio and accompanies on keyboards and percussion during his tours).

From recording studios to cinema

In 1998, he participated in the Source Rocks compilation, from which his first EP came out: Music for a young child. It was not until 2001 when this same label published his first album, don’t killfollowed by Satyred Love a year later. During the production of these record materials, he met Jack Lahana, a friend and collaborator with whom he continued for all his works and even created a studio and label called Hippocampuswhere both compose their works (we will return to this point later).

But continuing with Rob’s career, after working with great French musicians like Sébastien Teller, began his path as a composer of scores for films. In 2005 she started with the short film Pink Cowboy Boots of María Larrea –whom he married that same year–. then they followed him Belle Epine by Rebecca Zlotowski (2010), popular by Régis Roinsard (2012) nominated for the César for Best Original Music, manic by Frank Khalfoun (2012), Made In France by Nicolas Boukhrief (2015), revenge by Coralie Fargeat (2018) and more than 30 scores created for the cinema.

His facet as a music producer is also known, since he has worked with artists of the size of Melissa Mars, Zaza Fournier and Alizée, there to check the data. However, for a long time, decided to join forces with Lahana to create something spectacular, a project full of pure good vibes.

And what about Jack Lahana?

With a much more discreet profile, which goes perfectly with his work as sound engineer and producer we have Jack Lahana, an equally French artist. His career is more ambiguous, since normally his work is behind the scenes, but He has worked with a lot of important artists with the help of his good friend and colleague, Robwith whom he began to collaborate thanks to a remix they put together for Air’s “Playground Love”.

Along with Couder and on her own, Lahana has produced and participated in mixing albums for Mexican and Latino projects such as Zoé, in the solo albums to date by León Larregui, Adanowsky, Caloncho, Daniela Spalla, Mexrrissey and Bandalos Chinos (for the latter he was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2019 thanks to the album BACH). However, both have also shared the stage with artists the size of Giorgio Poi, currently known as the prince of independent pop-rock italian song.

The birth of a unique project full of collaborations

This 2022 and after collaborating on a lot of projects for almost two decades, Rob & Jack Lahana got together to form a duo with a very interesting proposal. As if this wasn’t enough, revealed that through their label, Hippocampus and Pan European Recording will release a debut album called summer campin which they gathered their best friends from all over the world to create music together.

To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, the first single from this record material is “Haute saison”which included the participation of the aforementioned Giorgio Poi and Gordon Tracks (the pseudonym that thomas mars, lead singer of Phoenix, uses to launch songs on his own). As if this were not enough, the video clip of this song had the direction of the very Natalie Portman (who makes her music video debut), and with guest appearances by the actresses Quannah Channinghorse Y D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai (known for her work on Reservation Dogs).

However, thanks to all the friendships you have made over the years, things with Rob & Jack Lahana they don’t go down a level, since as the second preview of their debut album also presented the song “Contour”, where they collaborate with neither more nor less than León Larregui (HERE We leave you all the details). And without a doubt, it is a real hit ideal for summer, full of electrifying synthesizers and the peculiar voice of the Mexa singer, elements that combine perfectly.

What makes Rob & Jack Lahana special?

Of course this project has us extremely excited, since they are proposing something innovative and that is thanks to the fact that these two great artists complement each other perfectly. On the one hand, Rob writes the melodies and the songs, while Jack Lahana is behind each sound recording, each intention, capturing them on the fly, through his production techniques.

And of course, his first record material, summer camp It is very interesting for several reasons. But perhaps the main one is that features artists from around the world in an invitation to friendship and to create art, since the guests on the album are a natural evolution of the different circles of artists and friends of the duo. This album has naturally become uA field for experimenting with images and collaborating with visual artists, through a collection of videos and films to be released alongside musicwhich is something that not many can achieve – and much less today.

