Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach an agreement before a second trial

Los Angeles, USA

The settlement was reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality star Blac Chyna.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in Chyna’s trial over allegations that ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that They had agreed to a settlement.

Emails to lawyers for both sides seeking comment and details on the terms of the settlement were not immediately returned.

A trial seemed a virtual certainty after the judge last week rejected a motion by Kardashian’s lawyers to enforce a settlement agreement they said the two sides had reached.

The trial was to be something of a sequel to a libel trial earlier this year in which Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, alleged that Kardashian’s mother and sisters, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, had been maligned as violent and unstable, and convinced producers and executives to cancel her reality show, “Rob & Chyna.”

The Kardashians won a clear victory in that trial on May 2. The four women had attended most of the proceedings and all four testified, although they were in New York at the Met Gala when the verdict was read.

Rob Kardashian, who has a daughter with Chyna, was not charged in that trial but often gave angry and sometimes sad testimony about the late-night fight that led to the end of their relationship.

Chyna had initially filed a lawsuit against the entire family, but the judge ruled that the accusations against Rob, which also included assault allegations, should have their own trial. Fewer members of the famous family were expected to attend the second trial, with only Rob and Kris Kardashian expected to testify.

In the first trial, jurors found that the Kardashians acted in bad faith in their discussions of the couple’s problems with the producers of “Rob & Chyna” and executives of E! network, which transmitted it. But they found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show, and she received no damages.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said after the verdict that she and her client were disappointed but vindicated by the jury’s findings, which she said showed Chyna had not physically abused Rob, and validated her claim that the Kardashian women had tried to interfere with their contract. to be on the show.