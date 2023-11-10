Rob Kardashian resurfaces in a new photo of his sister Khloe with their 6-year-old daughter Dream at home for her birthday.

Khloe Kardashian has shared a throwback photo from her niece’s birthday, featuring her brother Rob Kardashian in a rare appearance.

The Kardashian star took to her Snapchat Story with the shot just days before her niece Dream Kardashian turned seven on November 10.

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a resurfaced photo on his sister Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat Story Credit: Instagram/@robkardashianofficial

Rob was seen carrying his six-year-old daughter Dream on his shoulders as the two posed for a throwback shot at her fifth birthday party. Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Dream is the six-year-old daughter of Khloe’s brother Rob, 36, and his ex, Blac Chyna, 35.

Rob and Chyna separated in 2017, shortly after Dream was born.

In 2020, they agreed to share custody of their only child by taking turns on a weekly schedule.

The revived photo appears to be from Dream’s fifth birthday party, which was decked out in pink, Barbie-themed decorations.

The photo shows the rarely seen Kardashian brother posing with his daughter on his shoulders.

The two were surrounded by balloon arches, party tables, a life-size Barbie box and large pink balloons that read: “Happy Birthday Dream.”

Rob was seen wearing athletic shorts and a hat, while Dream perfectly matched the theme of the party in a pink dress.

Third parent?

In addition to parties, Rob’s daughter often spends time at Khloe’s house to play with her and Tristan Thompson’s two children.

Khloe, 39, has often opened up about Dream’s special bond with her children and how she has become a third parent to the young tot.

Scott Disick, 40, even said she was apparently going to be Dream’s co-parent on an episode of The Kardashians.

“You’re more than an aunt.” Scott told Khloe during Dream’s sixth birthday party.

The TV star replied, “Maybe more than an aunt. Just a third parent. Third wheel.”

She continued during the confessional: “Dream is one of my kids, like the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people.”

Khloe said, “I feel like I’m a third parent to Dream. I know how important it is for Dream to have a maternal influence, whether it’s from me or her own mother or whoever.”

child support fight

Chyna recently revealed that she is struggling financially and claimed that she does not receive child support from Rob.

The model, who appeared in Season 2 of Fox’s Special Forces, complained about her situation on social media.

However, Rob counter-attacked in his own defense.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded, “I pay 37 thousand a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense.”

He added, “I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter with me Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support, hahaha.”

Chyna is also mother to an 11-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex-husband Tyga, 33, whom she is currently fighting for custody of.

Rob and Dream’s mother Blac Chyna separated soon after Dream’s birth and agreed to share custody of her in 2020. Credit: ChrisJenner/Instagram

Dream is often seen at her aunt Khloe’s house as Khloe believes she is almost like a ‘third parent’ to her niece. Credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian