Rob Kardashian testifies that Blac Chyna put a gun to his head

Los Angeles, USA

Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday that he feared for his life one night in 2016 when his then-fiancée, Blac Chyna, held a gun to his head, put a phone charging cable around his neck and hit him repeatedly with a metal bar under the influence of substances.

“She strangled me, put a gun to my head twiceI was high on cocaine and alcohol.”Kardashian said, her voice rising almost to a scream in a Los Angeles courtroom as Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, sought to cast doubt on the attack and its severity.

Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian’s mother, Chris Jennerand the sisters kim kardashianKhloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, claiming they spread false reports that she assaulted him to ccancel his spin-off of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, “Rob & Chyna,” and screw it up. Reality race.

During an emotional and contentious hour on the stand, Rob Kardashian bristled when Ciani asked him why photos and videos from the following days showed no marks on him, despite his testimony that she had repeatedly hit him with a foot of 6 feet. metal bar.

“Did you have as much as a Band-Aid on?” the lawyer asked.

“I just told you it didn’t leave a mark on my face!” Rob Kardashian said. “And the gun that was pointed at my head twice during the night it did not leave a mark on my temple!”

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian watched the testimony from the front row of the gallery and had no visible reaction.

Chyna testified earlier in the trial that she was never violent with Rob Kardashian.

He said that on the night of December 14 and the morning of December 15, 2016, the couple had been celebrating the news that “Rob & Chyna” would have a second season.

The all-night celebration turned into a bitter fight in the morning, when he took his phone and locked himself in a closet, looking for evidence of communication with other men, she said.

She testified that earlier in the evening, she had wrapped a phone charging cable around Rob Kardashian’s neck as a joke because he was ignoring her, and took a gun he kept, always unloaded, from a nightstand as a joke. .

the chain of events it would lead to the end of the relationship and their show.

Rob Kardashian, 35, the youngest of Kris Jenner’s four children with the late Robert Kardashian, has kept a much lower public profile than his mother and sisters. He was primarily an off-screen character, only appearing occasionally on the family’s reality show.

He broke the pattern in 2016 and spent a year in the spotlight before it all went wrong. He and Chyna started dating in January, announced their engagement in April, announced they would have a child together in May, had their own reality show premiere in September, and had a daughter, Dream, in November.

He testified Wednesday that he felt in retrospect that his love was never real, and that he had been in the “worst weakest point” of his life when they started their relationship.

He said the couple was “toxic” from the beginning and that she hit him at least five times during the year of their relationship.

“Strangle someone, hit someone, that’s not a family“, said. “That’s not love to me.”

Rob Kardashian wore an unbuttoned, baggy black dress shirt on the dais. Her otherwise obscure testimony drew laughter from most of the courtroom when Ciani suggested that two videos she showed were recorded on the same day because he was wearing the same thing.

“That doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I use the same thing every day.”

Rob Kardashian is not a defendant in this trial. Chyna’s accusations against him, stemming from the same incidents, will have a separate trial when this one is over.

Earlier Wednesday, Corey Gamble, a key witness backing the account of Rob Kardashian’s assault, insisted he saw Chyna punch and whip him with a phone charging cable.while Ciani tried to deny his story.

“I said she attacked him,” Gamble, the longtime boyfriend and sometime co-star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner, testified. “What I saw is what I saw.”

Gamble said she rushed to the house where the couple was staying after Kris Jenner received a call early in the morning from her son, who seemed deeply distraught.

When he arrived he saidChyna was holding some kind of metal bar and threw it. She ran up to Rob Kardashian, whipped the phone cord, and then punched him.

“When he got to him, he started hitting him,” Gamble testified. “I was able to get between the two of them. They even hit me two or three times.”

Gamble said Chyna threw a chair at Rob Kardashian’s car as he was leaving, then tried to pick up a table, but Gamble stopped her.

During cross-examination, Ciani had Gamble read a statement he filed in the case two years earlier, in which he said he arrived to find Chyna beating Rob Kardashian with her fists, but did not mention any of the objects.

“Didn’t you see enough to mention the metal bar, the wire, or the table?” Cyani asked.

“I don’t know why I didn’t include those details,” Gamble said.