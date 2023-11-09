Rob Kardashian’s personal transformation – before and after photos

Rob Kardashian is the least watched Kardashian sibling. While her mom Kris Jenner, 68, and her five sisters – Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26, took the reality TV landscape by storm. Rob, 36, chooses to stay away from the limelight.

However, behind-the-scenes glimpses shared with the TV personality’s 3.2 million Instagram followers show that Rob, who has historically kept his personal life under the microscope despite avoiding appearing on Hulu’s The Kardashians, He looks the happiest and healthiest he has ever been. ,

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were only together for a year

While Rob Kardashian spent more time in the spotlight, his personal life, namely his relationship with 35-year-old model and rapper Blac Chyna, became the source of intense media attention. Rob credits Blac Chyna as his inspiration for losing 50 pounds after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2015.

However the pair’s relationship ended in 2017 and the pair became embroiled in a three-year-long custody battle over their daughter Dream, now six. Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna received more attention due to several tumultuous legal battles. Shortly after their split Blac Chyna accused Rob of maliciously sharing nude photos of her. The matter was resolved privately.

Rob, his family and Blac Chyna embroiled in legal battle

Then in 2022, Blac Chyna found herself embroiled in another legal battle, this time against Rob’s sisters as the rapper filed a defamation lawsuit against Khloe, Kylie, and mother Kris. Kardashian said that justice was served when Blac Chyna lost a $108 million (77 million pound) lawsuit and did not receive any damages.

During The Kardashians reunion episode in 2021, Khloe hinted at the reasons behind Rob’s withdrawal from the whirlwind show. The Good American founder said that although he was “feeling really good about himself” and was “working really hard on himself,” he explained that Rob needed to publicly “address those parts.” Due to which he wanted to take a break”. The show was Hulu’s most-watched premiere in the US when it launched in 2022.

Happy time

Those who follow Rob on Instagram will notice that even though he has refused to join his family’s hit TV show, he is doing well and has never looked calmer and more content.

Earlier this year, Rob shared a picture of himself with his elder sister Khloe on Instagram, in which he was looking very happy. The star wrote, “My dear Buttercup, I wish you nothing but good health and happiness always!” “I love you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life and everything you do for Dream and me. I don’t know what I would do without you.”

Rob’s most recent Instagram photo features sister Khloe

Rob has also shared sweet moments with his adorable lookalike daughter. The star was brimming with joy in a photo taken during Dream’s fourth birthday celebration. A tea party was set up at a small table with small chairs in the lobby of the house. The impressive staircase was covered with a stunning pink balloon arch and a life-size step-in Barbie box. The loving father was smiling from ear to ear, carrying his beloved daughter on his shoulders.

Fans appeared to be so pleased to see Rob, with one saying: “Rob looks great, wish he would come on the show, I love his personality”, while another said: “You’re such a great dad”, and His eyes filled with tears. Emoji.

Since then, Rob has consistently shared adorable photos of his daughter Dream and gushed to fans about their close relationship.

Late last year, the TV star posted a photo of little Dream peeking out of a dinosaur shell at the Wonder of Dinosaurs Museum in California on her birthday. Rob said: “Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl ever! Daddy will always love you.”