Rob Lowe remembers a foursome date with Tom Cruise in the 80s (PHOTO)

Rob Lowe shared on Instagram a photo of him with Tom Cruise in the 80s. The shot in question shows the two actors, who starred together in the film Boys of 56th Street, during a four-way outing with Melissa Gilbert and Michelle Meyrink.

A simple photo, which appeared on social media in the past few hours, allowed Rob Lowe’s followers to take a dip in the past and find themselves for a moment in the fantastic 80s, especially thanks to the look sported by the protagonists of the image, typical of that decade . “Double date in the style of the 80s! I think this may have been taken at the premiere of The World According to Garp“wrote Lowe in the caption of the photo, referring to the 1982 film directed by George Roy Hill and starring, among others, Robin Williams and Glenn Close.

Loading... Advertisements

In the photo, Lowe is next to Melissa Gilbert and is sporting a white jacket with a stand-up collar, a white tie and a pink shirt. Cruise, on the other hand, wears a blue wool jacket, a shirt and a striped tie, with the classic 80s fringe. The Top Gun star is pictured next to Michelle Meyrink, with whom she shared the Boys of 56th Street set. Rob’s brother, Chad Lowe, questioned where the photo would be taken, jokingly writing in the comments: “Are you sure this wasn’t your prom?“According to documents from Getty Images, the four-way outing would instead take place at the premiere of Nightmare Behind Bars in 1982, a TV movie starring Martin Sheen, Jane Alexander and another cast member of The Boys of 56th street, or rather Emilio Estevez.

Forty years later, Tom Cruise is preparing to return to the cinema as the protagonist of two highly anticipated sequels, namely Mission: Impossible 7 and Tom Gun: Maverick. Both films will be released in 2022, in September and May respectively.