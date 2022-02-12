Rob Van Dam: “I was ready to go back to WWE at the Royal Rumble, but they didn’t call me”

This year’s edition of the Royal Rumble male was considered by a good part of the fans to be a big disappointment. Many promises of great returns and debuts that in the end were lost in thin air, giving us very little compared to the latest editions of the Rumble. There WWE However, it could have improved the situation slightly with the return of one of the most beloved wrestlers of the late 90s, a certain Rob Van Damwith the latter waiting only for the confirmation call to take part in the match.

Ready to get back into action

During his recent interview for Sportskeeda, RVD revealed that he was one step away from taking part in the Royal Rumble of this year and, above all, that he would be available to have a new run within the company: “I let the WWE that if they needed me at the Royal Rumble I would be available. I was waiting for news but I was ready, I had a brand new ring attire ready, I was feeling great and I was in great shape. In the end they didn’t call me, but they could do it at any time. At the moment I have no plans, but if someone were to contact me I would be available, regardless of the company. At least I would consider it. “.