Rob Zombie Shares New Images From ‘The Munsters’ Movie Set

Rob Zombiewriter, director and musician, has not failed to keep his fans informed about the progress of the movie ‘The Munsters’ in which he is working and which will be a reboot of the iconic series from the 60s.

It was on June 7 that the news broke that he would write and direct the film about a family of friendly monsters; Zombie also revealed that he will build all of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, that is, the Munster mansion.

Since then he has shared the progress in the set, costumes, makeup and cast. Thus, this Tuesday, April 5, he released new images of the reboot of ‘The Munsters’.

The photograph is the first glimpse of the film recording. In it you can see Grandpa, Lily and Herman Munster from your monitor between takes and takes, to which he added a text in which he recounts all the work that has taken to make the film.

“Three very tired Munsters trying to conserve their energy between takes. It has been difficult for this trio: three hours of makeup, 14 hours of filming and an hour of cleaning,” he wrote on Instagram.

In addition, he pointed out that Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie and Dan Roebuck, who play Herman, Lily and Grandpa Munster, only return to the hotel to sleep and they return to the set.

He added: “It’s definitely the end of a long day here. Offstage the sun is definitely starting to rise. Working from dawn to dawn”, to then thank the actors for their commitment.

This first look has fans excited as they are eager to see the work of Zombie, who has also directed horror films such as ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ and ‘The Devil’s Rejects’.

‘The Munsters’ movie will follow a family of monsters who move from Transylvania to the suburbs and will also star Richard BrakeJorge Garcia and Barbara Carr.