robbed for the second time in 10 days in the same minimarket and injured the employee

“ It’s the same guy that about 10 days ago entered the minimarket and robbed us again . Even the same diver used . And I don’t know if it was because of Father Ignacio’s Way of the Cross or because he played Newell’s, but we called 911 three times and no one ever came …”. Who talks with The capital is Fernando Bravo, the owner of a commerce of the rosarino macrocenter that in approximately 10 days he was assaulted twice by the same thief which on this occasion struck and caused a sharp wound to the shoulder of the employee who served the premises.

The business is located in Córdoba between Santiago and Alvear and the assault occurred minutes before 7:00 p.m. this Friday, on a busy artery and where there are a large number of people circulating in the area . The premises have security cameras and the criminal’s actions were recorded.

The images captured by the local security cameras show that at 6:49 p.m. this Friday, a young man dressed in black sports pants with three straps, a light gray jacket, a cap, and another jacket wrapped around his neck, enters the premises and exchanges a few words with the young man who was attending the premises at that time.

seconds later, goes behind the counter and makes the clerk crouch down and then starts hitting him with his left hand on his head, while his other hand remains immobilized until extracts a sharp element and attacks the boywho was still crouched under the counter.

Theft x second time in 10 days the same trade.mp4

The criminal began to remove the money from the cash register and place it in a dark pink backpack.. In that maneuver, several $1,000 bills fell to the ground. A few seconds later he took his time picking them up. Later, although with his back to the camera, it can be seen how he also stands up with the employee’s backpack and the business cell phone and leaves the place calmly..

Some 40 seconds later, the clerk gets up and goes to the door, while a pool of blood can be seen on the floor, the result of a wound on the man caused by the criminal with a weapon that he could not identify. There he is assisted by passers-by who are as shocked and outraged as the young employee.

As detailed by Bravo, When he saw the video, he identified the thief as the same one who had entered a few days before to rob them.. “Even the same diver had. Luckily the employee only made a cut on his shoulder that didn’t even need stitches. But he was so shocked he couldn’t even hit the panic button. In the other robbery, the employee could not squeeze it either because he was accommodating some merchandise “-

“The incredible thing is that yesterday we called 911 and the police did not come. We don’t know if it’s because they were affected by the pilgrimage of Ignacio’s father or the Newell’s party, but the truth is that no one came” lamented the owner of the premises.

“You can’t live like this anymore. We never know whose fault it is, but the truth is that these types of situations continue to happen,” Bravo concluded.