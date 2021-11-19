Robbery in Germany and drug cultivation in Ancona, two young people arrested

One was wanted – with a European arrest warrant – for a robbery in Germany. The other must instead serve a year, 8 months and a day of imprisonment because he is held responsible for the cultivation, production and illegal trade in narcotic substances. There are two Tunisians who, in the last few hours, have been arrested by the policemen of the Mobile Squad of the Agrigento Police Headquarters. The agents first executed a European arrest warrant, issued in July 2019, by the German judicial authority, against a 32-year-old Tunisian who was found responsible for robbery. The man, after the formalities of the rite of arrest, was transferred to the “Pasquale Di Lorenzo” prison in Agrigento.

Also the Mobile police then arrested another 34-year-old Tunisian. In this case, the agents carried out the revocation of the decree of suspension of the order for the execution of the imprisonment. The provision was issued by the Attorney General at the Court of Appeal of Ancona. The immigrant must in fact serve the overall residual sentence of one year, eight months and one day of imprisonment for crimes related to the “world” of drugs. The young man was taken to the Ragusa prison.