Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid, dies at 72 | Films

The actor was part of the franchise based on the novels by JK Rowling

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor known for appearing on the series ‘cracker’ and in the Harry Potter film franchise, where he played Hagrid, he died at the age of 72, his agency WME reported to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He will be remembered for decades as Hagrid, a role that brought joy to children and adults alike around the world, generating a stream of fan letters every week for 20 years.” stated his agent Belinda Wright.

Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe at the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. Getty Images

Who was the actor Robbie Coltrane?

Coltrane was born as Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950 in Glasgow, Scotland. After graduating from the Glasgow School of Art, the young man continued his studies in art from Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.

In his quest to succeed as an actor, the interpreter changed his last name to Coltrane, in honor of the jazz musician, John Coltrane, when he dedicated himself to doing stand-up shows in London.

It was in 1979 that Robbie made his debut as an actor in the series ‘Play for today’, participating in multiple successful projects, such as ‘007: GoldenEye’ (1993) and ‘007: The world is not enough’ (1999), where he played Valentin Zukovsky.

One of his most important roles, and for which he was known around the world, was that of Hagrid in the movies of the magic saga, where he shared multiple scenes with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Robbie Coltrane with the cast of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. Getty Images

His last role was that of Orson Welles in the series ‘Urban Myths’, appearing in two episodes between 2019 and 2020, a fiction in which Rupert Grint and Gemma Arterton also participated.

Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane.