Robbie Coltrane death: Emma Watson pays tribute to Hagrid actor

Emma Watson was among several “Harry Potter” cast members paying tribute this weekend to her beloved co-star Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday at the age of 72.

On her Instagram story, Watson shared a sweet photo of her and Coltrane catching up while filming HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” reunion special last year. In the fantasy films, Watson played brilliant young witch Hermione Granger while Coltrane portrayed gentle half-giant wizard Rubeus Hagrid.

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I ever had, but most of all he was so loving and compassionate to me as a kid and as an adult,” wrote Watson, who was 11 when the first “Harry Potter” movie hit theaters. in 2001.

“His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Watson and Coltrane shared several scenes between the eight “Harry Potter” films, including an emotional sequence in which Hagrid comforts Hermione after Hogwarts school bully Draco Malfoy calls her a “dirty little Mudblood” ( a fictional insult directed at witches and wizards). with non-magical parents).

According to Watson’s Instagram post, Coltrane was just as benevolent off-screen as his fan-favorite character was on-screen.

“Robbie, if I am ever as nice as you were to me on a film set, I promise to do it on your behalf and in your memory,” she said.

“Know how much I adore and admire you. I will really miss his sweetness, his nicknames, his warmth, his laughter and his hugs. He made us a family. Know what that was for us.”

Other “Harry Potter” alumni honoring Coltrane this week included Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), james phelps (Fred Weasly), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), matthew lewis (Neville Longbottom), David Thewlis (Remus Lupin), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick) and Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

“Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone,” Grint wrote on Instagram. “I will never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue – a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could [haber] played Hagrid, just Robbie… A man with a giant heart who still looked out for us even decades later.”

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet and work with him and very sad that he passed away,” Radcliffe said in a statement. “He was an amazing actor and a lovely man.”

In addition to the “Harry Potter” movies, Coltrane starred in other films and TV series such as “Cracker,” “The Comic Strip Presents” and “Tutti Frutti,” as well as the James Bond installations “Goldeneye” and “The World Is Not Enough”.

“There was no better Hagrid,” Watson wrote on Instagram. “You made it a pleasure to be Hermione.”

