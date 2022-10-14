Robbie Coltrane in memory of Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Robbie Coltran, “Hagrid,” touched the sensibilities of actress Emma Watson and actor Tom Felton. Thus they expressed their praise for the Scottish actor who died today.

Robbie Coltrane became an actor admired and respected by young actors Emma Watson Y Tom Felton. In the cast of the saga Harry Potterthey gave life to hermione granger Already Draco Malfoy.

Enemies in acting, friends on the set and in personal life. This was revealed in the special of HBO “return to hogwarts“, and even, there were other possibilities in the relationship of the young actors.

After learning the sad news of the death of the Scottish actor, at the age of 72, that real giant they met on the set of the first Harry Potter movie based on the books of JK RowlingBoth dedicated heartfelt words.

It will interest you: Robbie Coltrane who was “Hagrid” in Harry Potter dies

Emma Watson published an Instagram story in which she shared a photograph with the clothes she wore in the special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film saga. In the image she appears dressed in white talking to Coltrane.

“Rest in peace Robbie Coltrane” along with a white heart and hands in prayer, this is how the text that accompanies the story began on his official account on the social network in which he shared his advertising work and others.

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I could have ever had, but most of all, he was deeply protective, and compassionate towards me both as a child and as an adult.”

“His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant. He could fill any space with his genius,” said the actress who played a smart student in the magical world.

“Robbie, if I am ever as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I will do it on your behalf and in your memory,” Watson said.

Read also: Amaia Montero, former vocalist of La Oreja de Van Gogh, alerts her fans with this photo

“You know how much I adore and admire you. I will really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and hugs. You made us a family. You know that you were that for us,” said the British actress who advocates for the rights of the woman.

“There was no better Hagrid. You made it a pleasure to be Hermione,” he closed the public message.

For his part, Tom Felton who played the son of a family allied to the dark wizard Voldemort, expressed himself on his Twitter account sharing one of his most treasured memories with the Scottish actor, Robbie Coltrane.

This memory, the actor pointed out, took place during a night shoot of the first film in the saga, in the “forbidden forest”, when Tom was 12 years old.

One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around him. Effortlessly. And he made them laugh. Effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/eQA5v1YCm8 — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) October 14, 2022

“Robbie cared and cared for everyone around him, without trying. And he made them laugh, without trying,” said the actor who, like Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, have also forged new directions in their professional careers.

RETURN TO HOME