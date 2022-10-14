Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, died at 72

Hollywood actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing the role of Hagrid in the popular Harry Potter series, has died aged 72. His agent Belinda Wright confirmed in a statement that the actor died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Labert, Scotland.

“For me personally, I will remember him as a loyal customer. Besides being a wonderful actor, he was forensically smart, brilliant witted and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I will miss him,” she said. , as reported by the BBC.

“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy. Please respect the privacy of Robbie’s family at this difficult time. time,” she concluded her statement.

Last year, Robbie was seen at the Harry Potter cast reunion to mark the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts featuring actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was taped during Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

It will also feature other film talents including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates will also make appearances.