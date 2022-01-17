Robbie Williams: the confession on the serial killer

The famous pop star Robbie Williams has confessed that in the past, while he was at the height of international success, he would have been hired by a serial killer who would have had the task of killing him. The artist was able to save himself thanks to the help of some of his friends: “They hired me to kill me but they left thanks to friends. That’s the invisible stuff that happens when you become famous “, Williams confessed to the Mirror, also revealing what he thinks would be the negative effects of fame.

Robbie Williams: popularity

First with i Take That and then with his solo career, Robbie Williams has become one of the most famous faces on the international scene but has not always lived his fame with serenity. “Extreme fame and success meet anxiety, depression and mental illness”, he told the Mirror himself. Being recognized by most of the people in the world would have created an anxiety disorder in the singer and therefore he and his wife, Ayda Field, have decided to live anonymously in the States.

“Basically, what happens is that here I live anonymously and really enjoy myself, then I try to go back to my home country and I remember that I didn’t have anonymity there, and that makes me feel anxious and depressed” the famous singer also confessed to the Mirror.