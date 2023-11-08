Robbie Williams’ wife reveals heartbreaking phone call that ended relationship

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field has revealed the heartbreaking phone call that led to the end of their relationship.

In Robbie’s new Netflix documentary, Ayda reveals how the ‘Rock DJ’ star ended their relationship due to his struggles with addiction. The four-part series, titled ‘Robbie Williams’, will launch on Wednesday, November 8 and offer an intimate look into the pop icon’s life.









Robbie, 49, and Ayda, 44, have been married since 2010, but she confesses she decided to end their relationship due to his famous drug problems. Ayda shared that the former Take That member called her one morning just before her 33rd birthday and confessed that his team was sending her to rehab.

With tears in her eyes, Ayda said: “That was my entry into drug addiction,” as she remembered the first time she saw Robbie taking drugs. “You won’t notice a change in his personality but suddenly he will stop watching TV.”

Robbie admitted that when his drug problem got worse he thought it would be better to die. He said, “There was a feeling…it would be better if I died, I didn’t care and it would be OK.” “For me to change I have to die, die or stop what you’re doing.”

In a heartbreaking revelation, Ayda shares details of a late-night phone call she had with Robbie Williams. She said: “I remember it was 2 o’clock at night and I called him and I said, ‘I’m just going on the highway’ and he said, ‘Are you driving? When you get home Call me.’ “And he says, ‘I can’t be in a relationship, I have to be better and I can’t be with you. “I have to break up with you.”

Ayda continued her story, saying: “And it was like, I understood it because I saw that he was unwell and I remember thinking, ‘I just want you to get better.'” She also confessed that she was “very disappointed”: “He was my soulmate and then he left.”

Robbie wakes up in rehab on his 33rd birthday, but is later reunited with Ayda. The couple, who now live in LA, tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to Teddy, 10, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and Beau, three.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Robbie’s Netflix documentary. However, the Angels star revealed how difficult it was to watch the new series, admitting that she sometimes had to pause or fast-forward some footage because she found it too painful.





He confessed: “It was like watching an accident you were involved in, but in slo-mo. It was like enduring your mental illness in very, very slow motion, for a very, very long time. And it was a specific The thing is experience, you know. There aren’t a lot of support groups for that.”

