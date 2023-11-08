Robbie Williams’ wife reveals heartbreaking phone call that ended relationship

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field has revealed the heartbreaking phone call that led to the end of their relationship.

In Robbie’s new Netflix documentary, Ayda reveals how the ‘Rock DJ’ star ended their relationship due to his struggles with addiction. The four-part series, titled ‘Robbie Williams’, will launch on Wednesday, November 8 and offer an intimate look into the pop icon’s life.




Robbie, 49, and Ayda, 44, have been married since 2010, but she confesses she decided to end their relationship due to his famous drug problems. Ayda shared that the former Take That member called her one morning just before her 33rd birthday and confessed that his team was sending her to rehab.

With tears in her eyes, Ayda said: “That was my entry into drug addiction,” as she remembered the first time she saw Robbie taking drugs. “You won’t notice a change in his personality but suddenly he will stop watching TV.”

Robbie admitted that when his drug problem got worse he thought it would be better to die. He said, “There was a feeling…it would be better if I died, I didn’t care and it would be OK.” “For me to change I have to die, die or stop what you’re doing.”

In a heartbreaking revelation, Ayda shares details of a late-night phone call she had with Robbie Williams. She said: “I remember it was 2 o’clock at night and I called him and I said, ‘I’m just going on the highway’ and he said, ‘Are you driving? When you get home Call me.’ “And he says, ‘I can’t be in a relationship, I have to be better and I can’t be with you. “I have to break up with you.”

