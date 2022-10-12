Robbie Williams will be the godfather of the new season of “Star Academy”

The British artist will have the role of accompanying the 13 candidates of this 2022 edition, which will begin on Saturday October 15 on TF1. He notably succeeds Rihanna, Celine Dion and Elton John.

While star Academy is preparing to return to the air on October 15, TF1 revealed this Wednesday, the identity of the artist who will sponsor this new season.

And it is the British singer Robbie Williams who has been chosen to occupy this role. A first for the former leader of the group Take That, who had never participated in telecrochet since its creation in 2001.

“For the first time in the history of the show, he will be present on set during a prime event to support the students”, indicates the Twitter account of the show.

The choice of Robbie Williams as godfather is not insignificant. Indeed, as stated The Parisianthe interpreter ofAngels just released a new album with Sony Music, who are also the publisher of the compilation star Academy of this new season but also of the future record of the winner of this 2022 edition.

Other singing stars announced

Before Robbie Williams, other prestigious names in music have taken on the role of godfather/godmother of the star Academy: international artists such as Elton John, Mariah Carey,Lionel Richie, Celine DionKylie Minogue or Rihanna, but also national stars like Florent Pagny, JenniferMichel Sardou, Yannick Noah, Christophe Maé or M Pokora.

As announced by TF1 on Twitter, Robbie Williams will perform on the set of the star Academy during a “prime event”. If the presence of the British artist at the opening night is still uncertain, he should be there for the show’s finale on November 26, according to a member of the production, interviewed by The Parisian .

“If he can’t come physically, he will leave a message for the students. But he will be there to present the trophy to the winner during the final on November 26,” said the source.

Besides Robbie Williams, the star Academy will once again welcome many singing stars. Juliette Armanet, M. Pokora, Amir, Michel Polnareff, Véronique Sanson, Soprano, Mika and even Gims are expected on stage to sing with the students and perform their own hits.