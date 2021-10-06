Robert Carlyle reprises the role of Trainspotting in the tv series The Blade Artist





Trainspotting’s Francis Begbie arrives on tv with The Blade Artist

25 years after the success of Trainspotting Robert Carlyle (Cobra) reprises the role of Francis Begbie in the TV series sequel to the film based on the novel by Irvine Welsh The Blade Artist. Produced by Bucanner Media (who is already working on the adaptation of Crime by Welsh).

The Blade Artist was released in 2016 and is set between Los Angeles and Edinburgh 20 years after the events of Trainspotting. Now known as Jim Francis Begbie, he has grown into an honest man with a perfect life. But returning to Scotland for the funeral of a son he barely knew will make him reconnect with his past because you can take a boy out of Edinburgh but not Edinburgh out of him. The series will have 6 episodes.

HBO Max works with Emma Stone

Fruit Tree by Emma Stone and A24 have made a deal with HBO Max for the development of the novel adaptation A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham to be released in January 2022 in the US and already sold in 17 countries.

At the center, the story of Chloe Davis who at 12 discovers that her father has confessed to the murder of 6 girls in a small town in Louisiana. 20 years later she is a psychologist in Baton Rouge when some young teens start disappearing. Morgan Gould is working on the script.

More news among the new projects

Let’s see other projects announced that could potentially become TV series (here the other news):

1212 Entertainment and Anonymous Content are working on the adaptation of the novel The Dispossessed by Ursula K. Le Guin in a miniseries. At the center the story of two planets Anarres utopian colony of Urras formed by great social divisions and warriors. On Anarres a physicist develops a revolutionary theory that could change the fortunes of the two planets.

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne want to adapt the Irish horror comedy film Extra Ordinary in a series for TBS. Enda Loughman who wrote the original would do the remake. At the center of the film, Rose and Martin are ghostbusters from an Irish town whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of an American family with supernatural powers.

Sam Catlin showrunner of Preacher has signed an agreement with Apple TV for the development of new projects.

The comic Moon Lake by Dan Fogler will become a TV series produced by Heavy Metal Studios with the animation studio Bardel Entertainment already behind Rick and Morty. Moon Lake will be an animated series with Man in the Moon that held captive since childhood, prevents aliens from attacking. In each episode there will be different situations controlled by the aliens.

