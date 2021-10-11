The definition and solution of: Robert composed the operetta The Bells of Corneville. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

Solution 10 letters: PLANQUETTE

Curiosity / Meaning on: Robert composed the operetta The Bells of Corneville Folies-Dramatiques of Paris commissioned Planquette to compose his first operetta, Les cloches de Corneville (The Bells of Corneville). The opera went …

