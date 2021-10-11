News

Robert composed the operetta The Bells of Corneville

Robert composed the operetta The Bells of Corneville. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

Solution 10 letters: PLANQUETTE

Curiosity / Meaning on: Robert composed the operetta The Bells of Corneville

Folies-Dramatiques of Paris commissioned Planquette to compose his first operetta, Les cloches de Corneville (The Bells of Corneville). The opera went …

Other definitions with robert; he composed; operetta; bells; corneville; Thriller starring a young Julia Roberts; Roberto di lo I no longer belong ‘; Notting __ films with Hugh Grani and Julia Roberts; A film with Julia Roberts: __ woman; He composed Malafemmena; He composed the Renana Symphony; Johann Strauss composed it for Radetzky; The Leonard who composed Chichester Psalms and Candide; Jacques considered the father of operetta; He played the operetta Eva; An operetta by Lehár; The Madama of an operetta; An electric bell; The bells used in certain meditative practices are; The electronic doorbell of the house; A bell … like a snake; Latest Definitions

