Robert Crimo, the young rapper arrested for the mass shooting during the July 4 celebrations outside Chicago

5 July 2022, 01:49 GMT Updated 3 hours

After endless hours on the run, he was finally captured.

The police reported on Monday afternoon that they arrested Robert E. Crimo IIIa 22-year-old American suspect in the shooting that left at least 7 dead and more than 30 wounded during a 4th of July celebration in Highland Park, outside of Chicago.

The motivations behind the attack are unknown at this time.

According to the authorities, he was captured “without incident” near Lake Forest, about 10 km from the scene of the attack.

“We believe that Crimo planned this attack from does several weeksChris Covelli of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said Tuesday.

“He brought a high-powered rifle to the parade, climbed onto the roof of a business via an emergency ladder, and fired at unsuspecting Independence Day partygoers,” it added.

During the attack, Crimo “wore women’s clothes”.

“Investigators believe he did this to cover his facial tattoos and identity and escape with other people fleeing the chaos.”

crime fired more than 70 bullets into the crowd, according to the first investigations. The used rifle plus another one he had in his vehicle were legally purchased by Crimo in Illinois.

There are no indications that anyone else was involved in the attack and investigators are trying to determine their motivations.

“We have no information at this time that suggests there was a racial or religious motivation,” Covelli said.

The suspect used women's clothing to flee the scene of the attack.

He is expected to face charges Tuesday, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said.

“Our nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained weapons,” he told CNN.

The young man was turned over to Highland Park police for investigation so that connections to the case can be made.

The capture of Crimo put an end to hours of long search in which the police shared details and descriptions of the young man, as well as the car in which he was moving and asked people to stay away from him because they considered him “an armed and dangerous subject”. .

What is known about Crimo III?

Mayor Rotering says that she knew Crimo from when he was a boy in the Scouts. “What happened? How did someone get so angry, so hateful?” Rotering said.

Chris Covelli, from the investigation team, indicated that in 2019 the police visited his house for a report of a suicide attempt.

“They spoke to Crimo, they spoke to his parents, but the matter was being dealt with by mental health professionals at the time. There was no further action from the authority.”

That same year, in September, a relative called the police because the young man “he said he was going to kill everyone and that he had a collection of knives”.

“The police went to his house and recovered 16 knives, a dagger and a sword. There was no reason to arrest him, as there was no formal complaint from any victim,” Covelli said.

Robert Crimo III is 22 years old.

Local media in the US indicated that Crimo lives in Chicago, is a rapper and publishes his songs on social networks. His artistic alias is Awake The Rapper.

A profile of his name on the IMDB movie page (which authorities have not officially confirmed belongs to him) identifies him as “an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and director.”

In his productions, he often featured images and messages of violence. In a video posted on YouTube there are drawings about the use of rifles against people. In another there is an armed man, allegedly an attacker, killed by the police.

Police said they are reviewing these posts.

In another video titled on my mind (“In My Mind”), Crimo is seen wearing a military ops vest and helmet in a classroom.

At one point in the recording, he reaches into a backpack and, after a cut to a black screen, the classroom is seen in chaos and the young man smiles maliciously.

“My actions will be brave and my thinking is unnecessary. I know what I have to do, I know what it means, not only for me, but for everyone else,” he sings in one of the songs.

In another of the songs, Are You Awakesays he would perform “an act that would define his life beyond his ability to stop” and includes an image of a newspaper clipping about Lee Harvey Oswald, the shooter who assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

Paul A. Crimo, one of the detainee’s uncles, said that nor saweither“signs that will compel him to do this”.

“He’s usually alone. He’s a lonely, quiet person. He keeps everything to himself,” he told CNN.

Crimo III lives in Highwood, very close to Highland Park. His father, Robert Crimo Jr., is known in the community and once ran for local mayor.

What happened

The shooting took place during one of the traditional US Independence Day parades.

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks to enjoy the floats, marching bands and performances as part of the city’s celebrations.

According to the initial report, the attacker opened fire from the roof of a camping supply store at around 10:15 local time (15:15 GMT), just a few minutes after the event began.

According to authorities, he had climbed onto the roof via an unsecured ladder, which is located in an alley at the rear of the building.

Officers secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park and recovered “evidence of a firearm,” according to local police.