Robert Crimo, the young rapper arrested for the mass shooting during the July 4 celebrations outside Chicago

Robert Crimo

After endless hours on the run, he was finally captured.

The police reported on Monday afternoon that they arrested Robert E. Crimo IIIa 22-year-old American suspect in the shooting that left at least 7 dead and more than 30 wounded during a 4th of July celebration in Highland Park, outside of Chicago.

The motivations behind the attack are unknown at this time.

According to the authorities, he was captured “without incident” near Lake Forest, about 10 km from the scene of the attack.

