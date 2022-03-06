Robert Dante Siboldi leaves Mexico; he is Al Ahli’s new coach

Midtime Editorial

A new challenge was presented to the charrúa Robert Dante Siboldi as he was confirmed as the new technical director of the Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabiain an agreement for the remainder of the campaign.

“The Uruguayan Robert Siboldi will train the club’s first soccer team Al-Ahli FC until the end of this season. #WelcomeRobertSiboldi @LosSiboldis,” said the Arab team on social media.

For its part, Siboldi He said that he was grateful for the vote of confidence from a club that is currently in eleventh position in the championship of Saudi Arabiafar from the access positions to international competitions.

“Grateful to Al Ahli FC for the opportunity and confidence. With a lot of commitment and enthusiasm to transcend with this Great Team, “he said on his Twitter account.

Grateful to AL AHLI FC for the opportunity and trust. With a lot of commitment and enthusiasm to transcend with this Great Team. https://t.co/A1fBu6aEGa — Robert Dante Siboldi (@LosSiboldis) March 5, 2022

Siboldi He has developed his career as a coach in the MX Leaguetaking charge of clubs like Santos, Veracruz, Cruz Azul and Tijuanaconquering a league with the Laguneros and a Leagues Cup with La Maquina.

