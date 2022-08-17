Robert De Niro chooses his favorite participation in a movie

Robert DeNiro he is one of the most prolific actors still alive. The American has been the favorite face of much of Martin Scorsese’s filmography, he has been present in the celebrated saga The Godfather and has ventured into comedy with great films like analyze me Y the father of the bride. Although there are some potholes in his career, as in that of any actor and actress, it can be said that the New Yorker exhibits an enviable career.

In a 2015 interview with Cigar Aficionado (via Far Out), the actor from Taxi driver He was asked what his favorite movie he’s been a part of was: “I don’t like to pick a movie. I’m not comfortable doing that, “said the interpreter, seeking not to create conflict with directors or even with the public.

Anyway, the interviewer insisted and so De Niro ventured a title that we would never have expected: “I can possibly name a movie. I’m not saying it’s the best but It’s a movie that meant a lot to me.” he said when mentioning Everybody’s Fine -either everyone is fine in Latin America-.

They’re All Alright (2009)

It is a 2009 film in which De Niro shared a cast with Drew Barrymore and Sam Rockwell and was not well received by critics. About her the actor commented: “Directed by Kirk Jones. It’s about a father who is estranged from his children and goes on a road trip to try and reconnect with them.”

On the box office failure that was this film, the actor said: “They did a terrible job promoting it and distributing it. Miramax was being sold to Disney at the time. I just wish it had been Harvey Weinstein who represented her. He died in America”. This film is not close to some of the most celebrated titles in De Niro’s filmography, but without a doubt he has a special affection for it that goes beyond quality and its importance in the history of the seventh art.