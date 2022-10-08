Robert de Niro, Chris Bale and Margot Robbie arrive at the cinema in Amsterdam – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert de Niro, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and even Taylor Swift. Luxury payroll is a phrase that falls short to mention so many Hollywood stars together.

The achievement belongs to the director, screenwriter and producer David O. Russell, who in his most recent film, entitled Amsterdam and which is already in theaters in the country, in addition to having a stellar cast, navigates the waters of the thriller, skims the shores of romance and wades into the turmoil of a historic conspiracy that nearly changed the course of American politics.

“This is a dream come true. Work with Christian bale for the third time, with robert deniro for the fourth and integrating Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and all the rest of the cast… Amsterdam was a project that took five years to create the characters we wanted”, explained Russell, five-time Oscar nominee and remembered for The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Joy and Three Kings.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Bale, Robert de Niro and Margot Robbie are part of the star cast of the film that can already be seen in theaters.

Amsterdam follows the common story of war veterans’ doctor Burt Berendsen (Christian bale), his partner Harold (John David Washington), and nurse Valerie (Margot Robbie). Three friends who met during World War I and 15 years later end up immersed in a mysterious murder. In fact, the film is named in honor of the city in the Netherlands where Burt, Harold and Valerie live together during the post-war period, exploring their feelings and longings for life.

“The film has a bit of everything, but the plot really revolves around the personality of the three protagonists, who convey a message of friendship and loyalty,” said Christian Bale.

The argument becomes a little more dense when it connects with the case known as the business plot -Business Plot or Plot Against FDR, plot against Roosevelt-, a conspiracy of wealthy businessmen who planned to overthrow US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 .

“Characters inspired by real people are used, but in fictional situations combined with events that did happen in the history of the United States and that are unknown to most,” he said. Bale. “It opened my eyes a lot, I hadn’t seen anything like it before,” added the British actor who won the Oscar in 2011 and is very famous for his portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

This fusion of reality and fiction has put Amsterdam at the center of controversy and has provoked a barrage of criticism from specialists dissatisfied with the final result of one of the most anticipated productions of 20th Century Studios for this year.

Christian Bale receives instructions from director David O. Russell. Photo: 20th Century Studios

“The new movie amsterdam has been shrouded in secrecy for months. Now we know why: you can’t see it,” the New York Post reviewer wrote vehemently.

But what for some is a flaw, for other critics is the strength of the story, as Manohla Dargis of The New York Times puts it: “The film zigzags and zigzags nicely, running from here to there, although sometimes also simply rotate in place.

The film goes from historical drama, goes through comedy, thriller and at times it even has overtones of musical. It is an unclassifiable film in terms of its genre, in which the director tries to put together all the pieces of a complex puzzle in the best possible way.

“I love romance, and I love people who love life and who like to dance and be together,” he says. Russell–. Romance and love are reasons to live, and I love when a movie makes me feel excited about life and makes me want to go back to that world and be with those people.”

The legendary robert deniro, who is part of the cast and has worked with the filmmaker several times, comments: “David is a special director. I like to make the effort to work with him. He is careful and whatever he does becomes special. I think that the most important thing in Amsterdam is the sense of humor in the midst of dramatic situations, there is a lot of irony”.

“I was there when Russell started jotting down his first notes on this movie on a napkin. (…) He had thought of my character years before, so I saw him working for a long time on this project,” he added. balewho had to undergo some physical changes for his character, who is a much older man and also has a limp.

John David Washington, son of the famous Denzel Washington and protagonist of Tenet, points out that this film is “a celebration, a long process that involved many people. I am blessed, who has been able to learn something every day, in addition to the opportunity to share with actors that I have admired all my life.

For Russell, this story connects with his previous films “in which there are always outsiders, people facing circumstances that force them to get tough.”

“The characters of amsterdam love life, it’s a state of mind, when you love life, you love your friends and they’re loyal, and they go through situations and you find magic in that, so you have a murder thriller in one hand and love in the other , friendship and romance. That is the tune of the film”, she exposes.

