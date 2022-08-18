Robert De Niro to Play Two Leads in Gangster Drama ‘Wise Guys’

the iconic actor Robert DeNiro will play the two main roles in the upcoming gangster drama Wise Guys. The actor, who became famous in crime dramas such as Goodfellas, Casino Y The Godfather Part IIwill return to the genre for a film directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy).

Wise Guys will follow the lives of Italian-American crime bosses Vito Genovese Y Frank Costello, who led their respective families in the mid-20th century. In 1957, Genovese unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Costello. The incident, however, prompted Costello to relinquish his power to Genovese and withdraw from him.

According to The Hollywood ReporterDe Niro will play both characters in the film. Nicholas Pileggi has written the script, while Irwin Winkler (Rocky) works as a producer.

De Niro previously teamed with Levinson in the 1997 black comedy film, wag the dogwhere he played a political adviser alongside Dustin Hoffmann. His other collaborations include What Just Happened of 2008 and the biographical film of HBO, The Wizard Of Lies.

The actor will team up with the director again Martin Scorsese in his next movie Killers Of The Flower Moonwhich will be released next year.

Before that, De Niro’s next role will be in the period comedy, amsterdam of David O Russellwhich revolves around three friends who become prime suspects in a murder in the 1930s. The film’s cast includes Christian bale, margot robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy Y Mike Myers.

amsterdam is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 7 in the United States.

