Robert De Niro twice! He will play two characters in a movie

MONTERREY, Nuevo León.- With just turned 79 today, Robert DeNiro He continues to show his talent in the different projects he participates in and now he will face a new challenge in his career.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the actor will play the two main characters of “Wise Guys”film of Warner Bros. which will have a script Nicholas Pileggiauthor of “Wiseguy”the book that served as the basis for the classic Martin Scorsese, “Good boys”.

The plot of the film centers on Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-American crime bosses who ran their respective families in the mid-20th century. In 1957, Genovese attempted to assassinate Costello but failed, although he was wounded and decided to retire.

The film will be directed by Barry Levinsonfilmmaker with whom Niro has already worked on numerous occasions, with productions such as “The Children of the Street” (nineteen ninety six), “Scandal in the White House” (1997), “The Makers” (2008) and “The Wizard of Lies” (2017).

But before this project sees the light, the actor can be seen in November “Amsterdam”the new movie David O Russellwhere figures such as Christian bale, margot robbie, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor Joy Y Zoë Saldana.