Robert De Niro will produce the sequel to “Midnight Run” with Regina Hall

According to Variety, a sequel to the 1988 film “Before Midnight” is in the works with Regina Hall and the Robert De Niro production.

Will De Niro return as Walsh?

In the 1988 film, Robert De Niro played cop bounty hunter Jack Walsh while Charles Grodin played an accountant who can’t fly, who De Niro’s character is tasked with bringing to Los Angeles.

At the moment it is not yet known whether De Niro will return as Walsh. Charles Grodin, on the other hand, died earlier this year from bone marrow cancer.

A sequel that has been talked about for years

There were several reports in the early 2010s from Universal seeking to do a sequel or remake of the film, with Timothy Dowling (“Pixels,” 2015) being chosen to write the screenplay.

The exact plot of the sequel has been kept under wraps and there are currently no further details on other castings. There is no release date either.

It’s odd to see a full-fledged sequel to this film, since the base plot model has been copied dozens of times in action movies since the 1990s.

The latest news on Regina Hall and Robert De Niro

Regina Hall is currently producing the comedy “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” opposite Sterling K. Brown, and will be seen in Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming Netflix comedy “Me Time.” He is also part of the production of the sequel to “Midnight Run”, under his RH Negative banner.

Robert De Niro instead will return to collaborate with Martin Scorsese in “Killers of the Flower Moon”, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Apple. Along with Jane Rosenthal he will also executive produce for Tribeca Productions.

Eleonora De Sanctis

09/11/2021