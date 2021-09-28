Robert Downey Jr: A martial art practiced by Bruce Lee helped him get out of the drug tunnel

Robert Downey Jr. stated during a Joe Rogan interview that a martial art practiced by Bruce Lee helped him get out of the drug tunnel.

Robert Downey Jr. has stated that he has been sober since July 2003 and has attributed the credit for his life change to his wife, family, therapy, meditation and a ‘martial art practiced by Bruce Lee: Wing Chun kung fu.

During a recent episode of the world’s most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Downey confessed to practicing martial arts for years and deeply loving the fact that they changed his life for the better. Specifically, Robert said he studied Wing Chun, a martial art that Bruce Lee practiced before developing his own Jeet Kune Do.

For Downey, the study of martial art, initially due to a film role, soon became an essential tool for his recovery: “Starting to practice martial arts absolutely coincided with my recovery and the two things, in one way or another, seem to be connected.. ”

Robert Downey Jr. also explained during an interview with Oprah that training for years and years has helped him become more stable, sensitive and open to others: “Wing Chun gives you a sense of comfort and self-defense. Improve your concentration, it does a lot of things for you. It makes you feel part of something you respect. ”