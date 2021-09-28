News

Robert Downey Jr: A martial art practiced by Bruce Lee helped him get out of the drug tunnel

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Robert Downey Jr. stated during a Joe Rogan interview that a martial art practiced by Bruce Lee helped him get out of the drug tunnel.

Robert Downey Jr. has stated that he has been sober since July 2003 and has attributed the credit for his life change to his wife, family, therapy, meditation and a ‘martial art practiced by Bruce Lee: Wing Chun kung fu.

During a recent episode of the world’s most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Downey confessed to practicing martial arts for years and deeply loving the fact that they changed his life for the better. Specifically, Robert said he studied Wing Chun, a martial art that Bruce Lee practiced before developing his own Jeet Kune Do.

Loading...
Advertisements

For Downey, the study of martial art, initially due to a film role, soon became an essential tool for his recovery: “Starting to practice martial arts absolutely coincided with my recovery and the two things, in one way or another, seem to be connected.. ”

Robert Downey Jr. also explained during an interview with Oprah that training for years and years has helped him become more stable, sensitive and open to others: “Wing Chun gives you a sense of comfort and self-defense. Improve your concentration, it does a lot of things for you. It makes you feel part of something you respect. ”


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

544
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
445
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
362
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
360
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
359
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
347
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
347
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
342
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
255
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top