Robert Downey Jr. again as Iron Man? For the actor “Never say never”

Could Robert Downey Jr. really return as Iron Man?

If there is someone we do not imagine of reviewing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Robert Downey Jr. The actor had in fact closed definitively on his return, especially after the events of Endgame.

However, Robert Downey Jr. recently gave an interview to the famous GQ magazine, even if the focus was all on Tom Holland, among the highly anticipated Cherry and the new Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was impossible for the reporter not to ask him, and in the course of the interview the actor expressed himself in a different way than usual about Iron Man.

Well, I would say that for the moment I have given. But, you know, never say never.

A phrase capable of making fans explode, because it leaves a considerable opening for the actor’s return. Sure, it could just be a joke made by Downey Jr., seeing as it is very difficult to imagine him again in the role of Iron Man. The actor himself confirmed that taking part in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film is very tiring, both physically and psychologically.

But the question arises: what if we saw it again in some multiverse? By now the rumors that different realities will collide in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost certain. Both for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and for No Way Home, which could finally open the doors to the multiverse.

Since it’s so tiring having to play Iron Man for an entire movie, Robert Downey Jr. may appear in some cameo, perhaps coming from an alternate reality or, why not, even in the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. A sort of interaction similar to that seen between Xavier, Magneto and Wolverine in X-Men: The beginning.

Be that as it may, we must always expect surprises from Kevin Feige and associates, even for someone like Robert Downey Jr. The actor should still make an appearance in Black Widow, which is set before Endgame.

