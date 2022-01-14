Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth: the reaction of the Iron Man star to the first meeting with the colleague

The first encounter between Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Hemsworth sparked a very entertaining interaction, as revealed by Jeremy Renner during a podcast appearance Armchair Expert.

The Hawkeye star recalled how the Iron Man interpreter reacted when he found himself next to the colleague who played the role of the divine Thor.

Jeremy Renner, recalling the first days on the set of the Marvel movie dedicated to the Avengers, said: “If you have practiced any sport you know the feeling you get when you join a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, I didn’t know Chris Hemsworth. He’s great, but we didn’t know that, right?“.

Clint Barton’s interpreter added: “The first day we were all waiting on set wearing our costumes. It looks like Halloween. We are excited and at the same time we feel ridiculous. It seemed to me that we all knew each other somehow, except for this guy, Hemsworth, because he’s from Australia and he’s the tallest, the most handsome …“.

Renner thus revealed: “Robert Downey Jr said ‘We have to break his knees. We have to eliminate it. This dude is too handsome, too tall, too glamorous, fuck this dude“.

Of course, the Iron Man star’s comment on the first day on the set of The Avengers was simply ironic and the two actors became very close friends.

Robert and Chris, over the years, have entertained and entertained fans and the press at promotional events for Marvel films, confirming that the cast members had an excellent relationship of trust and friendship.