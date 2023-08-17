Sports

Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt confirm unusual rumor about Christopher Nolan

The two actors from the most acclaimed recent film of all time”oppenheimer“, Famous Robert Downey Jr, And Emily Blunt An unusual rumor has surfaced about the director of this great film Christopher Nolan,

The filmmaker is directing different movies which are very popular till date, among these “interstellar,dark Knight” And “OriginalThis is the reason why many actors who have worked with him have revealed one of his hobbies which can also be very annoying.

It’s about how the producer of these films makes films casting process of all the actors, and it’s he unusual rumor it’s been around for years frenzy This point of the filmmaker is somewhat annoying for the actors.

To clarify a bit about this, actor Robert Downey revealed: «No.I don’t want to complain, but the script is printed entirely in black on red paper, which is a bit awkward and difficult, Earlier his partner Emily Blunt agreed, saying: «and a little annoying,

Downey continued: “I think there is something in it that you remember when you read the script, I don’t know what those colors mean. Anyway, you do this, you read the script that’s written in first person and it moves you, and at the end whoever wrote the script you just read asks if you want to do it. want, and you feel charmed.,

At the same time, the actors have revealed that it can be a little inconvenient push the casting process with those tempting scripts, the reality is that every director has their own way of doing things and obviously serviced Christopher Nolan for many years, and probably from there Success of his films.

