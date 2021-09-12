Robert Downey Jr. and Greg Berlanti work on the drama For Your Own Good for HBO Max

The series is based on the upcoming novel of the same name written by Samantha Downing.



The couple behind one of the next projects under development in HBO Max, the video service in streaming by WarnerMedia. The actor and producer Robert Downey Jr. and the manufacturer Greg Berlanti (the same behind the success of the Arrowverse series and the recent The flight attendant) joined forces to produce the series For Your Own Good, based on the novel by the writer of the same name Samantha Downing, due out in the United States in July.

The first details of For Your Own Good

The novel For Your Own Good is set in the classrooms of the prestigious New England Belmont Academy. Here amidst the tough race for Ivy League college admissions, competing for the coveted Teacher of the Year award, and planning a memorial statue for the recently deceased principal, the protagonists find themselves involved in a series as well. of poisonings and murders occurring in the university. Downey Jr. – who has already produced with his Team Downey Perry Mason by HBO e Sweet Tooth of Netflix – and Berlanti will work alongside their respective production houses with Evan Moore who will oversee the project for Team Downey alongside Amanda Burrell and Sarah Schechter and David Madden who will executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

Photo: AP IMAGES / INVISION – Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock