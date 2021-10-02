Robert Downey Jr. and his $ 10 million commitment to the environment

Robert Downey Jr. has donated the exorbitant sum of 10 million dollars, making available his personal capital, to fund ecological research and make his own contribution to a healthier planet.



Everyone knows the artistic talent of Robert Downey Jr., one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors and multifaceted performer who on big screen has lent his face to the most disparate characters, from Charlie Chaplin to the superhero Iron Man, passing through Sherlock Holmes. Few, however, know of his social commitment, which in recent years has focused particularly on the challenge of approaching the planet in a more sustainable way.

In fact, in 2019, Robert Downey Jr. founded the Footprint Coalition, whose aim is to be able to build the most sustainable type of paper in the world, in order to be able to put an end to deforestation global and al climate change, but also to test new possibilities, as possible alternatives to plastic.

A project in which the actor deeply believes, to the point of supporting the association’s research out of his own pocket, thanks to a really large donation. The activism of Robert Downey Jr. also passes through the conviction that an effort for the good of the environment must not come only from a few rulers, but must have a participatory character, especially on the part of companies..



Among the works that will be supported by the generosity of Robert Downey Jr., there are also research oncellular agriculture and on the new potential of the bamboo for the production of paper. Two research fronts that the actor has explored through clips.

The first path arises precisely from the moral criticism that Robert Downey Jr. has never spared towards thefarm, a practice that he considers unsustainable and unhealthy towards nature. This activity uses 30% of the earth’s surface, with consequences that are not always virtuous, and could be replaced, for example, by engineering studies aimed at replicating the meat in the laboratory. One way, too, to avoid growing up animals with the purpose of slaughtering them.

For what concern paper consumptionInstead, the actor explained that Americans throw down the drain every day a quantity of paper comparable to the size of Central Park, adding that toilet paper alone is responsible for 20% of deforestation.

The solution could be to derive the paper from bamboo, a tree that takes much less time to regenerate and that absorbs quantities of carbon dioxide even four times greater than other plants, releasing more oxygen. A plant, therefore, much more convenient to grow and adapt to our needs and those of the environment.

With an optimistic spirit towards the future and with an eye to the possibility of new discoveries, Robert Downey Jr. has demonstrated, with his actions and his noble gesture, a great ability to make the heart and brain work in unison. . The desire is to break new ground to reach goals that can make a difference.

