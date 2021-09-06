Robert Downey Jr. and his new life after Marvel: “I have great and fun things coming”

Robert Downey Jr., interpreter of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told what his life is like today, away from superheroes, after a year spent at home due to the health emergency.

After inaugurating, with 2012’s Iron Man, what has since become one of the most beloved and profitable franchises ever, Robert Downey Jr. has said goodbye to the Marvel superhero in Avengers: Endgame. Two years after the release of the film, the American actor has chosen to tell his fans how his life is progressing away from the MCU and what he expects after a year spent at home.

Many of his colleagues may think they can enjoy some rest and rest on their laurels but this, apparently, is not Robert Downey Jr.’s calling who instead wants to channel his superhero exploits into real-world change, as he revealed. in his recent interview with LinkedIn’s Daniel Roth. The former Marvel star said: “I have great and fun things coming up but I will no longer just lie down and sit in my trailer between setups. In those moments I’ll be on Zoom making hookups and having dinner after work and calling overseas as I drive to go to the set at 6am. So, this holds true as an answer to the previous question, which is ‘How do we experience this new normal?’. And despite that disgusted reaction we were all having, like people returning to the office for the first time, I think we don’t need to be afraid to go back to what was there before. The zero point has been reached. I’m still going to make movies. I have a lot of fun things to announce …“.

To carry out his new journey, Robert Downey Jr. said he was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow, his co-star in Iron Man, who showed how much the career of a successful star can evolve. According to Downey Jr. Paltrow was just starting his lifestyle brand Goop during the first Iron Man. And so he was able to witness the struggle his colleague faced to gain credibility in that new space. Downey Jr. admitted that his transition struggle was less tough given the connection with Tony Stark. At least, Paltrow was able to show his friend and colleague that there is life outside of showbiz.