Robert Downey Jr and his sunglasses in nine examples of style

Robert Downey Jr is known around the world for the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man, the legendary franchise Avengers of the Marvel and in the films of the same name, or in the equally famous ones on Sherlock Holmes from Guy Ritchie. While this is the main reason we love it, we at GQ also have a second reason for admiration: Robert Downey Jr owns one of the most interesting wardrobes on the planet. Things weren’t like this from the start and in the early days, during the 1980s, in addition to wearing checkered double-breasted suits, he let his tie dangle near his knees. The turning point came around 1993, the year in which he really worked hard in terms of clothing, showing off a sartorial elegance at the height of a true style icon. Her superb single-breasted suits are undoubtedly the consequence of the Oscar nomination. Unfortunately, the 2000s have arrived and there has been a fall in taste well represented by the camouflage and gold ties mismatched compared to the suits and jackets worn with strange coats.

Today, however, whether at some pompous Avengers premiere in which he shows up in a pair of cowboy boots or in his advertising appearances he is doing a great job. The constant element, like fans of Iron Man they know well, it is his inclination in the choice of sunglasses that are always impeccable both inside and outside the set. The oval of his face allows him to wear most glasses and to be able to show them off with pride. Here we dived into the archives and found, in our judgment, nine particularly happy moments.

Article taken from GQ UK

