Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in talks for Christopher Nolan’s film

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon are in talks to join Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new directorial film

The cast of Oppenheimer, the new directorial effort of Christopher Nolan, could be enriched by the presence of two of the most famous and appreciated interpreters of contemporary Hollywood: Robert Downey jr. (Avengers, Sherlock Holmes) And Matt Damon (Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Survivor – The Martian). It was in fact revealed by Deadline that both stars are currently in talks with Universal. Previously, it had been announced that too Emily Blunt (The devil wears Prada, Edge of Tomorrow) had opened a negotiation with the production to evaluate his possible participation in the project.

The script of Oppenheimer it was edited by Christopher Nolan himself and is based on the biography Robert Oppenheimer the father of the atomic bomb. the triumph and tragedy of a scientist by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which tells the life of the well-known scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who in the 1940s led the Manhattan project, through which it was possible to invent the atomic bomb. According to what was announced by Universal, the film is set to be released in theaters next July 21, 2023. Despite having changed the production company, Nolan seems intent on keeping the release of his films within the summer period.

Matt Damon And Robert Downey Jr. they did not comment on the news of their possible involvement in the making of the film and, for the moment, it is not possible to know what role they could be called upon to play. The only actor whose participation in the project has been officially confirmed is Cillian Murphy (28 days later, Inception), to whom Nolan has entrusted the role of the protagonist.

