Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new film

Cillian Murphy will be joined on the set of the upcoming Christopher Nolan film by Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

From having an interest in a film project to giving it full attention, it’s a snap. Apart from the fact that any idea of Christopher Nolan you generate an immense curiosity, this new film about the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer it is becoming more and more palatable. First of all for the choice of the screenwriter and director to tell a story about the one who was the scientific director of the so-called Manhattan project, the military research and development program that led to the construction of the atomic bombs. Then for the actor who will have the burden of interpreting Oppenheimer, that is to say Cillian Murphy. To follow, for the actress who will have to fill the role of his wife, Emily Blunt. And now for the two new names that will be part of the project.

The news comes from US sites that Matt Damon And Robert Downey Jr. they joined the cast of the film. According to what some of these newspapers report, Damon will play the head of the entire project, the Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, while Downey Jr. will have the role of the lender Lewis Strauss, president of the Atomic Energy Commission. The film of Christopher Nolan was described by Universal, which produces it with a budget of 100 million dollars, as “an epic thriller that catapults audiences into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.