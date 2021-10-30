Robert Downey Jr. and the tribute to the Marvel Universe | Cinema

It is signed bythe afterword of, the newly published volume on the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In his tribute to the UCM, the actor praised his peers, admitting he can’t wait to discover the next generation of Marvel stars, and thanked the fans, directors, producers for making the journey possible. Tony on the big screen:

Lee and Kirby dreamed of it and created it. Ziskin, Raimi, and Maguire practically gave it life. Then Favreau convinced Feige, Arad and D’Esposito that I was playing Tony. Let’s remember, I wasn’t that good for the role and not even a first choice. Over forty, not very tall, dark and not even handsome … man, if only I’d been sober all that time. It was a miraculous bet, to be honest.

Speaking of the realization of the first Iron Man he explained that it would not have been possible without it Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges…And Gwyneth Paltrow, who was present when director Jon Favreau realized the film was going to be a hit.

He then added:

Any credit that is attributed to me should be shared with my directors John, Shane, Joss, Anthony, and Joe, who have evolved Tony enough to keep my interest alive for over a decade.

And he concluded:

I hope these films evoke dialogues on equality, justice, freedom, welcoming diversity and fighting intolerance with the power of collaboration, sacrifice and love.

What do you think of the Robert Downey Jr. to the UCM? Tell us in the comments!

