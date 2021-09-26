Robert Downey Jr. and the true meaning of the cheeseburger scene in Iron Man

What does it represent for the actor Robert Downey Jr., the famous scene of the Cheeseburger in the first film by Iron Man? Recall that in Jon Favreau’s feature film, after returning from captivity in Afghanistan, Tony Stark first bites into that food as soon as he gets off the plane. A very human moment, and imbued with that humor that is typical of summer blockbusters, but for the actor who plays Stark there is also a very personal component linked to his past drug addiction.

As many will know, in fact, Robert Downey Jr. has a history as a drug addict (which he attributes to the influence of his father, who began passing him illicit drugs when Downey was only eight years old), and has spent much of the period from 1996 to 2001 in prison or rehabilitation programs, to the point that after the umpteenth arrest Fox ordered her dismissal from Ally McBeal despite her presence, much appreciated by the press and the public, had raised the fate of a series in crisis (which was canceled at the end of the following season).

In 2003, while pondering what to do, Downey walked into a Burger King and, after consuming one of their menus, decided to give himself a final clean up, giving up drugs forever and gradually readjusting his career (initially struggled to find work because no one wanted to insure it). Hence the scene in Iron Man, also honored in Avengers: Endgame, containing the touching farewell to the character, when Stark’s daughter reveals that she has inherited her father’s passion for cheeseburgers. It seems that the bad taste of the burger, which someone later attributed to possible effects of drug addiction, gave Downey further impetus in his choice to detox from the drug.

We will soon see the actor in a sports comedy directed by Jamie Foxx, with the addition of some new Marvel appearances in Black Widow (via archival material, according to rumors) and in the animated series Marvel’s What If …? . He also has a third Sherlock Holmes film in the works, but filming has been postponed due to the pandemic.