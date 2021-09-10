Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland in the fan created live-action poster

After actually seeing the live-action incarnations of Rick and Morty in the last official commercials of the Adult Swim series, fans of the series have indulged in creating other live-action versions of the two protagonists, this time using the faces of the two super stars of Marvel Studios, or Robert Downey Jr. and of Tom Holland.

After seeing the commercials of Rick and Morty with Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell fans have imagined that in the parts of the two protagonists of the series there could also be two familiar faces to Marvel fans such as Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland, respectively Tony Stark / Iron Man and Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the MCU. Their relationship as mentor and student was therefore exploited by Rick and Morty fans to replace the faces of the protagonists in this brand new fan art that you can find immediately at the end of this news.

The “real” Rick instead, Christopher Lloyd spoke of his involvement in the commercials of the animated series and his knowledge of the show in a recent interview: “I don’t follow it closely, but I’ve seen a few episodes and I have to tell you, I think it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s kind of a Doc and Marty parody“Lloyd told the Phoenix New Times, before opening to an appearance on the series:”I’d like to, of course. I think it’s really funny“.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Rick and Morty was a success in terms of ratings; it has in fact been confirmed by far as the flagship title of the Adult Swim network, with the two final episodes of season 5 reaching a number of viewers equal to almost double the Adult Swim average.

If you want to find out the details on the Rick and Morty ending, we refer you to our dedicated news.