Robert Downey Jr back to being Iron Man? The actor’s decision

The 55-year-old actor finally says goodbye to Iron Man and all the challenging roles: “I’m a middle-aged man now, I can look at what’s behind me.” But he opens with caution to Sherlock Holmes: “Why make a third film if you don’t give it the chance to expand with other spin-offs?”.

“Everything has been done. And even more.” Robert Downey Jr. abandons definitively Iron Man And Tony Stark. It was obviously a decision already known, which is made official for the umpteenth time with his official words to the Indian newspaper Hindustan Times. After the latest blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame, the 55-year-old actor feels the need to change and end a happy cycle of his career forever.

The words of Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. was imperative about returning to Iron Man and Tony Stark in some way. An experience that lasted ten years in which he gave everything there was to give.

Playing the role of Tony Stark and Iron Man was intense. The role I dug deep. A fantastic ten year experience that was completely satisfying from a creative point of view. Everything was done and more, I did everything I could. Now is the time to do something else. It is the key to everything: to evolve.

Private life and children

At the age of 55, Robert Downey Jr. thinks most of all about his family. Thus he reveals that every time a new proposal arrives, it is mostly of them that he thinks.

Every time I get a script I think about the kind of commitment that is required of me and the time I will spend away from my children. I’m a middle-aged man now, and I can start looking at what I have behind me and realize that it’s all part of the journey, all things end sooner or later. I feel very lucky, I feel grateful for eternity for getting where I am.

Sherlock Holmes, the situation on the third film

On Sherlock Holmes, the speech is different. The third film linked to the cinematic universe born from the character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would be in pre-production but the actor hopes that we can open a real “universe” as it was for Marvel: