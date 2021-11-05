Robert Downey Jr. “beaten up” by children at his daughter’s birthday party

In these last days Robert Downey Jr. he was completely concentrated and absorbed in only one thing: his daughter Avri, who turned seven yesterday. The actor then organized a birthday party with all of his little daughter’s school friends and willingly lent himself to their games.

The actor then disguised himself as a classic piñata, for the game of the pentolaccia, in which one usually begins to hit blindfolded to reveal the contents, typically various sweets. The actor sympathetically lent himself to the game and wrote ironically on Twitter: “For the seventh birthday of my dearest daughter Avri I gave the children what they wanted. Which is clearly mafia violence“. The daughter Avri, born on November 4, 2014 is the second born from the relationship with the producer Susan Levin, married in 2005 and with whom she had already had their son Exton born in 2012. Downey Jr. also has another older son from his previous marriage to Deborah Falcone, Indio, born in 1993.

News of the last days, Robert Downey Jr perhaps in the new Nolan film, centered on the creation of the atomic bomb by Oppenheimer played by Cillian Murphy. For the ex-Iron Man it would be the first ever collaboration with the filmmaker of Dunkirk and The Dark Knight, while in talks there would also be Matt Damon, who has already collaborated with Nolan in Interstellar, in a role kept secret until the release of the film in theaters.

We’ll see if the rumors about it will find confirmation in the next few hours: everyone’s hope, of course, is that this can materialize as soon as possible! Downey Jr.’s latest movie to hit theaters is Dolittle (2020).