Robert Downey Jr. biography | MYmovies.it

American actor whose best definition of his talent is derived from the lightness he uses to recite a dialogue in a scene: his every move is unrepeatable, from his whispers to his looks never the same. Too bad that despite this constant state of grace that pervades him, Robert Downey Jr. risked becoming disharmonious when the path of his life ran into the easy temptation of drugs.

The beginnings

Raised in Greenwich Village, son of director Robert Downey Sr. and childhood friend of the new age singer Moby, at 10 he left for London, where he attended the Perry House School in Chelsea and studied classical ballet. After his parents’ divorce, which took place when he was 11, he graduated from Stagedoor Manor (although before he was at Santa Monica High School, then left because, at 17, to become an actor, he moved to New York).

It was his father who introduced him to the world of cinema (and also into the world of drugs for the first time, offering him marijuana at the age of 8), making him debut in the fantasy film Pound (1970), then followed by Greaser’s Palace (1972), Moment to Moment (1975), Up the Academy (1980), America (1986), Rented Lips (1988), Too Much Sun (1991) and Pools – Meetings in Beverly Hills (1997).

In his twenties, he works on “Saturday Night Live” for a season, a program that will give him not only fame, but also a moderate popularity with women starting with his first girlfriend: Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom he will remain connected for seven long years.

Great directors are looking for it

In the nineties, there are many directors who introduce him in their films: Michael Apted calls him for Firstborn (1984), while William Friedkin will impose it in Live and die in Los Angeles, a detective story with Willem Dafoe. In 1987, after moving to Hollywood, he worked with director James Toback in Hey … are you there?, a romantic comedy for American teengaers starring Molly Ringwald, but it’s with Beyond all limits (1987) by Marek Kanievska, who also manages to earn a place in the real drama genre.

In Italy, its success goes through the cathode ray tube. Who has never seen 4 ghosts for a dream (1989) by Ron Underwood, which is regularly broadcast at least two / three times a year on our television screens? The story of a group of ghosts who, by “a strange chance”, accompany the life of a child from his birth to their call in heaven, gives him that lightness and verve that we have not been able to fully enjoy, but everything this before becoming a “cursed actor”, towards the end of the nineties.

Best friend of Mel Gibson, they will star together in Air America (1990) by Roger Spottiswoode, before indulging in director Michael Hoffman in Soap bubbles (1991) a soap comedy starring Sally Field, Kevin Kline and Whoopi Goldberg, and in the most dramatic film Restoration – Sin and punishment (1995), the story of a 17th century London medical student who is called to the court of King Charles II and indulges in the luxuries of court.

And it is in these early years that Robert Downey Jr.’s career knows the glories of success. In 1992, he was chosen by the English director Sir Richard Attenborough for the biography Charlot, on the famous director Chaplin. His performance is so flawless that he is nominated for a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Actor. And the following year he also became the father of little Indio, the son of his first wife, actress Deborah Falconer (whose marriage lasts only 45 days), met on the set of another successful film. America today (1993) by Robert Altman, for which he will receive a special award at the Golden Globes (along with the rest of the cast), but above all the Coppa Volpi at the Venice Film Festival.

Between success, alcohol and drugs

The following year, Oliver Stone puts him in the shoes of television journalist Gale who tries to realize the scoop of his life in the violent. Natural Born Killers (1994), while the actress Jodie Foster (as director) those of the gay brother in Home for the holidays (1995). But it is from this point on that Robert Downey Jr. gets into trouble with the law. He enters a drug and alcohol tunnel and his criminal record is enriched with: drunk driving, possession of heroin, possession of firearms and violation of private property. Working with him becomes impossible, he is kicked out of many sets and various projects fade, his only film that comes out in those dark years is Accomplice the night (1997) by Mike Figgis.

He will only really detoxify in 1998, when Robert Altman will offer him a part in the mediocre Conflict of Interest, which will in any case serve to reinsert it in the cinema circuit. Confident, Neil Jordan and Frank Oz will also offer him several parts, the first will make him play a (dark) role in the film. In Dreams (1999) with a medium-sized Annette Bening, the latter will make him wear lighter cloths in the film Bowfinger with two wild men Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy.

In 2000, we will find him once again in the role of a homosexual in Wonder Boys by Curtis Hanson (with whom he will also work on Lucky You, 2006), but unfortunately falls back into drug addiction and alcoholism and, in 2000, he is arrested once again.

Back on track, he enters the successful series Ally McBeal (1997-2002) as a guest star, will in fact be the lawyer Larry Paul, one of the longest-lived boyfriends in the heart of the single lawyer. His performance earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and also a Golden Globe in the same category. Returned to stardom, he appears in a video of Elton John and marries a second time with the producer of the horror film Gothika (2003), Susan Levin.

Chosen by Steven Soderbergh to appear in his episode of Eros (2004), ensemble film directed by Michelangelo Antonioni and Wong Kar-wai, he will later be a journalist in George Clooney’s masterpiece Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), a role he will also reprise in the thriller Zodiac (2007).

The ascent

It is probably with Guide to recognize your saints by Dito Montiel that Robert definitively comes out of the addiction tunnel and starts to talk about himself only and exclusively for his films. The new consecration comes in 2008 with Iron Man. But all the last few years have been full of important leading roles: in 2009 he is next to Jude Law in Sherlock Holmes, in 2010 he still plays the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man 2 and reads in The soloist with Jamie Foxx, while in 2011 he teamed up with an eccentric Zach Galifianakis in I leave with the madman by Todd Phillips and is the protagonist of the sequel Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows. Return to take on the role of a superhero in the highly anticipated The Avengers by Joss Whedon (and its 2015 sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron), in Iron Man 3 and again in Captain America: Civil War (2016). In 2017 he will be in Jon Watts’ film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Perhaps, in the career of Robert Downey Jr., a piece of advice from Diane Keaton would be useful to avoid falling back into the abyss of addiction: “Giving love and putting life first are the true measure of every great artist”.