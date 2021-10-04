News

Robert Downey Jr. celebrates St. Patrick and sends a message to Mark Ruffalo

Robert Downey Jr. posted a photo of him at Stonehenge, one of the best known Neolithic sites in the world. The Iron Man interpreter wears a green k-way and for the occasion celebrates St. Patrick, the famous feast of the patron saint of Ireland. In the post Downey Jr. jokes in his own way, calling into question Mark Ruffalo and Bruce Banner / Hulk.

“Look, I definitely pass the ‘green test’ in this photo taken in the past. ‘Happy St. Patrick’s Day’ to celebrate, I appeal to all my brothers, sisters and lovers of all things green. I’m thinking of you Mark Ruffalo “ writes Downey Jr., clearly referring to the character played by Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bruce Banner / Hulk.

In recent weeks, another photo of Robert Downey Jr. with a new look had the attention of followers, who considered the actor’s haircut as the prelude to a new role in a film.
Robert Downey Jr. is not expected to return in the future as Tony Stark / Iron Man after the final experience of Avengers: Endgame.
Very different speech for Mark Ruffalo, who will reprise the part of Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel She-Hulk series.
However, in February Robert Downey Jr. did not deny his eventual return to the MCU. The future of Marvel could reveal big surprises.

Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark for the first time in 2008 in the film Iron Man, maintaining the role for over ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

