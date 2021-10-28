Robert Downey Jr. celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an exciting letter

Robert Downey Jr. wrote an emotional celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and passed the baton to the other heroes to come after him.

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the main architects of the enormous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which rewrote the rules of the contemporary blockbuster. In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe there is also a letter written by the actor, a celebration of the MCU and its protagonists.

In 2008 it all began with Iron Man, which rehabilitated Robert Downey Jr.’s career and launched the most successful franchise in film history. In the last period, the actor has dedicated all his love to the actors and actresses who will come and who will have to give life to the new generation of Marvel superheroes. During a new speech, Downey Jr. also thanked all the directors and producers involved in the projects.

The face of Iron Man wrote: “Lee and Kirby dreamed of it and brought it to life; Ziski, Raimi and Maguire turned it into a cinema; then Favreau convinced Faige, Arad and D’Esposito to sell me as Tony. Let’s not forget, I wasn’t the first choice. for this role! I was over forty, not very tall, much less handsome … Hell, if I had been sober for so long! A miracle of oversight! “.

Robert Downey Jr. also chose to share numerous anecdotes about Iron Man and stated that, without the participation of Terrence Fisher, Jeff Bridges and Gwyneth Paltrow, the project would not have been the same. The actor continued: “Jon Favreau has created a cultural product that has inspired people thanks to a network of dialogues and episodes that manage to blend the humor, fragility and vertigo of those who feel completely drunk”. Tony Stark’s interpreter defined Favreau’s approach as “the anti-trial”.

Then, Robert Downey Jr. praised his peers Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and asked a question: “How do you make the Avengers work?”. The actor himself replied: “When Thor and then Cap came out victorious at the box office, it seemed inevitable to unite them all in one movie. Three different heroes in one movie? How to make it all work? The answer is obvious! Add Ruffalo, Johansson and Renner and add a dose of Whedon. And after that? Wash, rinse and repeat! It was the longest creative relay of all time! “.

According to Robert Downey Jr., Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange can be considered further flagship results, while Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Chris Pratt “allowed the airship to fly even higher”. Then the actor recalled Chadwick Boseman’s son running around the house dressed as Black Panther, Ryan Coogler attending a midnight screening of Iron Man and the paradigm shift his film allowed.

The words of thanks are not finished yet. The interpreter went on to talk about the “who and what” behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Every credit is shared with my directors: John, Shane, Joss, Anthony and Joe, who have evolved Tony for a decade enough to keep my interest high. Finally, Kevin Feige is the Thing, a galvanizer, a shaman, Oz, a three-headed hydra “. Finally, the actor thanked the fans, called the “Who of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”.

In closing, Downey Jr. set a pretty high goal: “I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, the acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance with the power of collaboration, sacrifice and love”.