Robert Downey Jr. Congratulated Johnny Depp On Winning Amber Heard Trial – Movie News

Robert Downey Jr. was among the first to contact Johnny Depp after learning of the verdict in the defamation trial between the actor and Amber Heard.

At a virtual event hosted by Children’s Hospital The Angels —which had the objective of thanking Johnny Depp for his contributions to the institution— Josh Richman, a close friend of Depp, said that Robert Downey Jr. congratulated the actor on his recent win in the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard came to an end on June 1st. Depp started the case after Heard will publish an opinion column in the Washington Post in 2018 in which he said he had been victim of domestic violence.

The civil jury reached a unanimous decision that both were responsible for mutual defamation. It was determined that the actress must pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Depp must pay 2 million dollars.

Josh Richman said that the actor from Hombre de Hierro made a video call with Johnny Depp after hearing the verdict and told him: “John, thank God it’s over”. At the time, Depp was in England. Images of him were shared through social networks in a bar in the city of Newcastle, England, where he was accompanied by friends who congratulated him on the verdict of the trial.