Robert Downey Jr. convinced Chris Evans to “become” Captain America

If it wasn’t for Robert Downey Jr., interpreter of Iron Man, probably Chris Evans he would never join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.

In the recently published book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” (via CBR), it is revealed how Evans landed the role that would change his acting career. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Stephen Broussard had originally thought about Sebastian Stan for the role of Steve Rogers.

One day producer Joel Silver summoned both of them to his office and instead proposed Evans for the lead role in Captain America: The First Avenger, as he had previously worked with the actor on the film The Losers 2010, also based on a comic. Apparently, Silver had already called Evans, telling him he had to show up to try and get the part. Later, it was Downey who convinced him to audition, since Evans was very reluctant to get on board such a large project.

“Making these Marvel movies is a big commitment”, Evans explains in the book. “Initially, the offer was for nine films, then it increased to six. But six films can go on for a very long time. My concern was that this was going to be a life-changing experience and the resulting commitment would be more than I could handle. But it was not so. It was the best decision I’ve ever made. “

Stan obviously didn’t get the role. And although he was a little disappointed at first, he later landed another role within the franchise, that of Bucky Barns, which would later have a very significant story arc in the MCU, which continues to this day, even after the demise of. Evans.