Robert Downey Jr. cried when he learned of Iron Man’s fate in Endgame

The narrative arc of Tony Stark / Iron Man in the MCU ended tragically, despite the sacrifice made by the hero at the end of Avengers: Endgame has taken on a very special meaning, especially in reference to the entire past history of the superhero.

Sure, the end of the superhero story on the big screen was a truly touching moment for MCU fans, but equally it was a particularly emotional experience for the MCU fans as well. Robert Downey Jr. As revealed in the book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, in fact, it seems that the actor burst into tears when he learned of the fate of his character in the cinecomic of Anthony And Joe Russo.

In the book we read (via Screen Rant): “When the Russos’ introduction to Downey Jr. reached Tony Stark’s final moments, their nerves started to melt. However, their faith in history has been consolidated ”. Then follows a declaration of Joe Russo: “When we were running out of pitch presentation and it came to Iron Man’s death, Robert started to cry. And when we’re done, he said, ‘This is all really great.’ It was then that we realized we had to do it. Because he felt it too. “

Avengers: Endgame arrived in our cinemas on April 24, 2019, becoming the highest grossing in the history of cinema. In the cast of the film – among others – figure Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson. After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of allies left alive after the snap, the Avengers will have to reunite once again to undo the villain’s actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, regardless of the consequences that may be there.

