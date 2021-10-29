News

Robert Downey Jr. dedicates a beautiful letter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on “the power of alliances, sacrifices and love”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Last publication of the book History of Marvel Studios: the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe It reveals a great deal of information we didn’t yet know about the MCU. The last thing we can read nice message Robert Downey Junior. (Tony Stark / Iron Man) Dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all its members.

Robert Downey Jr. begins the letter by talking about his origins as Iron Man and how the first film evolved, which marked the beginning of a story that would culminate a decade later with Avengers: Endgame. The actor remembers The exact moment Jon Favreau revealed that the film was going to work: “(Me, looking at him) “What is it, boss?” (Him, looks at Gwyneth Paltrow) ‘I just realized this movie was going to work. “, Downey Jr. “It turns out he was right, but there were other paradoxical keys to the unexpected success of ‘Iron Man’, such as a) unconventional competence, b) continuous development.”

“This Avengers thing seemed inevitable”

After talking about Iron Man, Downey Jr. talked about the rest of the characters in the MCU, Starting with the companions of the trinity: “When Thor and then Cap arrived strong and healthy, this Avengers thing seemed inevitable. But wait, three heroes with different tones and effects, how could they fit into the fourth dimension? I think the answer was obvious, in hindsight. “ The three characters were UCM’s interlocutors, being Iron Man and Captain America who turned the MCU upside down with the Civil War.

Loading...
Advertisements

But here the praise for its owners does not end. Downey Jr also mentions the incredible addition of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), For instance. Furthermore, Remember Chadwick Boseman: “The most caring and humble leader of the group“Oh, Black Panther Como”A paradigm shift that took a long time“Get. Minciona A Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), although not strictly respected within the UCM.

long last, Kevin Feige is mentioned as the architect of it all Note that he is still in contact with major avengers Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Don Cheadle (Iron Patriot), Jeremy Renner (Hawk), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Elizabeth Olsen (The Scarlet Witch).

and as a coronation, Spend a few words for the fans, The “Common drivers of this novel“:”I hope these films sparked a conversation about equality, justice, freedom, accepting diversity and fighting intolerance with the power of alliances, sacrifice and love. At this point, Tony was saying, “You’re welcome”. I will balance it with infinite eternal gratitude. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

742
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
727
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
641
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
608
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
568
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
505
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
500
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
409
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
394
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
381
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top