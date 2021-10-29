Robert Downey Jr. dedicates a beautiful letter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on “the power of alliances, sacrifices and love”

Last publication of the book History of Marvel Studios: the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe It reveals a great deal of information we didn’t yet know about the MCU. The last thing we can read nice message Robert Downey Junior. (Tony Stark / Iron Man) Dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all its members.

Robert Downey Jr. begins the letter by talking about his origins as Iron Man and how the first film evolved, which marked the beginning of a story that would culminate a decade later with Avengers: Endgame. The actor remembers The exact moment Jon Favreau revealed that the film was going to work: “(Me, looking at him) “What is it, boss?” (Him, looks at Gwyneth Paltrow) ‘I just realized this movie was going to work. “, Downey Jr. “It turns out he was right, but there were other paradoxical keys to the unexpected success of ‘Iron Man’, such as a) unconventional competence, b) continuous development.”

“This Avengers thing seemed inevitable”

After talking about Iron Man, Downey Jr. talked about the rest of the characters in the MCU, Starting with the companions of the trinity: “When Thor and then Cap arrived strong and healthy, this Avengers thing seemed inevitable. But wait, three heroes with different tones and effects, how could they fit into the fourth dimension? I think the answer was obvious, in hindsight. “ The three characters were UCM’s interlocutors, being Iron Man and Captain America who turned the MCU upside down with the Civil War.

But here the praise for its owners does not end. Downey Jr also mentions the incredible addition of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), For instance. Furthermore, Remember Chadwick Boseman: “The most caring and humble leader of the group“Oh, Black Panther Como”A paradigm shift that took a long time“Get. Minciona A Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), although not strictly respected within the UCM.

long last, Kevin Feige is mentioned as the architect of it all Note that he is still in contact with major avengers Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Don Cheadle (Iron Patriot), Jeremy Renner (Hawk), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Elizabeth Olsen (The Scarlet Witch).

and as a coronation, Spend a few words for the fans, The “Common drivers of this novel“:”I hope these films sparked a conversation about equality, justice, freedom, accepting diversity and fighting intolerance with the power of alliances, sacrifice and love. At this point, Tony was saying, “You’re welcome”. I will balance it with infinite eternal gratitude. “